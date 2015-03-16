Kendrick Lamar Releases To Pimp A Butterfly 8 Days Early

UPDATE: The explicit version and album stream is now available, too. Hit the jump for more.
At a moments notice, Kendrick Lamar delivers the most anticipated album in rap music, To Pimp A Butterfly, eight days before its slated March 23 release date.
But here’s the catch: it’s the edited version.
In any case, K. Dot’s 16-track follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut LP, good kid, m.A.A.d city, can he heard in some variety. Check it out here.
Here’s the explicit version.
1. “Wesley’s Theory” (Feat. George Clinton & Thundercat) (prod. by Flying Lotus & Flippa)
2. “For Free? (Interlude)” (prod. by Terrace Martin)
3. “King Kunta” (prod. by Sounwave)
4. “Institutionalized” (Feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg) (prod. by Rahki & Tommy Black)
5. “These Walls” (Feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat) (prod. by Terrace Martin & Larrance Dopson of 1500 Or Nothin)
6. “U” (prod. by Taz Arnold)
7. “Alright” (prod. by Pharrell Williams & Sounwave)
8. “For Sale? (Interlude)” (prod. by Taz Arnold)
9. “Momma” (prod. by Knxwledge & Taz Arnold)
10. “Hood Politics” (prod. by Tae Beast, Thundercat & Sounwave)
11. “How Much A Dollar Cost” (Feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley) (prod. by Lovedragon)
12. “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” (Feat. Rapsody) (prod. by Thundercat & Sounwave))
13. “The Blacker The Berry” (prod. by Boi-1da & Koz)
14. “You Ain’t Gotta Lie (Momma Said)” (prod. by Lovedragon)
15. “i” (prod. by Rahki)
16. “Mortal Man” (prod. by Sounwave)
—
Photo: YouTube