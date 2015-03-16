Kendrick Lamar Releases To Pimp A Butterfly 8 Days Early

UPDATE: The explicit version and album stream is now available, too. Hit the jump for more.

At a moments notice, Kendrick Lamar delivers the most anticipated album in rap music, To Pimp A Butterfly, eight days before its slated March 23 release date.

But here’s the catch: it’s the edited version.

In any case, K. Dot’s 16-track follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut LP, good kid, m.A.A.d city, can he heard in some variety. Check it out here.

Here’s the explicit version.

1. “Wesley’s Theory” (Feat. George Clinton & Thundercat) (prod. by Flying Lotus & Flippa)

2. “For Free? (Interlude)” (prod. by Terrace Martin)

3. “King Kunta” (prod. by Sounwave)

4. “Institutionalized” (Feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg) (prod. by Rahki & Tommy Black)

5. “These Walls” (Feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat) (prod. by Terrace Martin & Larrance Dopson of 1500 Or Nothin)

6. “U” (prod. by Taz Arnold)

7. “Alright” (prod. by Pharrell Williams & Sounwave)

8. “For Sale? (Interlude)” (prod. by Taz Arnold)

9. “Momma” (prod. by Knxwledge & Taz Arnold)

10. “Hood Politics” (prod. by Tae Beast, Thundercat & Sounwave)

11. “How Much A Dollar Cost” (Feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley) (prod. by Lovedragon)

12. “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” (Feat. Rapsody) (prod. by Thundercat & Sounwave))

13. “The Blacker The Berry” (prod. by Boi-1da & Koz)

14. “You Ain’t Gotta Lie (Momma Said)” (prod. by Lovedragon)

15. “i” (prod. by Rahki)

16. “Mortal Man” (prod. by Sounwave)

Photo: YouTube