TDE’s Top Dawg Royally Pissed Over To Pimp A Butterfly Leak [PHOTOS]

The unceremonious rollout of Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated album, To Pimp a Butterfly, has set off Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith in the worst way imaginable.

After the album was perceivably leaked, forcing it to be released eight days ahead of schedule, the boss did some serious finger-pointing in the direction of his imprint’s overhead record label.

“I would like to personally thank Interscope for fucking up our release…somebody gots to pay for this mistake,” he tweeted in a fiery all-caps response. There is no available evidence that Interscope was responsible for the clean version of the album being spilled over the Internet, but seeing that they are Big Brother in this situation, the blame unsurprisingly fell their way.

After allowing his head to cool off for a bit, Tiffith disclosed information on the status of Jay Rock’s long-lost album, which appears to be the next TDE album once To Pimp a Butterfly season fades.

Photos: Twitter, DJDM/WENN.com

