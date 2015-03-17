Common Says Blacks Should Cater To White People, Twitter Replies “Nope” [Photos]

Real heroes don’t wear capes, but on the flip side, our favorite Black celebs are quick to throw one on when defending the other brother.

After Raven Symone drew fire for defending former Univision television host Rodner Figueroa’s racist comments about the FLOTUS, beloved rapper Common also had some questionable things to say in regards to race.

Shot last week, footage of his recent appearance on The Daily Show aired, featuring a convo on how Blacks can end racism. The Chicago native told host Jon Stewart that Black people should “extend a hand of love” to white people to remedy racism in our country.

The statement, of course, didn’t stand well with longtime fans of Common’s music, or even new followers from his high profile appearance in Selma, which granted him and John Legend an Academy Award. Soon, he was cited for his respectability politics, and subsequently blasted by Black Twitter, as a feeling of betrayal resonated in their 140 characters.

Peep the footage below. Hit the jump to see what Black Twitter said.

Photo: The Daily Show

