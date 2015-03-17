Ludacris Furious With Paul Walker Jokes During Justin Bieber Roast

A few ill-advised Paul Walker jokes during Comedy’s Central’s roasting of Justin Bieber has left Ludacris taken aback and the network offering up an explanation.

According to Page Six, comedians Jeff Ross and Pete Davidson both used the late actor, who died in a fiery car crash in November 2013, as punchlines to slander the embattled pop star.

As Ludacris looked on, Ross reportedly quipped, “‘Move bitch, get out of the way!’ is what Paul Walker should’ve told that tree. Too soon? Too fast? Too furious?” Davidson also chimed in: “Just this past year, Justin got arrested for drag racing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t with Paul Walker. What? He’s doing great! He’s got a movie coming out!”

The bits left the audience engulfed in an awkward silence and sources close to Ludacris told The Post that Luda was “deeply upset” with the poor taste of the Paul Walker jokes. The cast of the Fast & Furious franchise have exhibited a rare off-screen camaraderie for Hollywood standards and the veteran rapper claims Walker was like “a brother” to him. The upcoming Furious 7 film will mark Walker’s last appearance in a movie.

A rep for Comedy Central attempted to make amends for the guffaw stating, “Roasts often push the limits of good taste . . . Sometimes the line is discovered by crossing it. The Paul Walker references will not be in the telecast.”

The Justin Bieber roast airs on Comedy Central on March 30.

Photo: Apega/WENN.com