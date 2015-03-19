Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly First Week Sales Projections

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly won the hearts of critics, has been the center of plenty social media debates, and even broke Spotify records in the four days that it’s been available. But how will it stack up in the market place?

Hits Daily Double reports that the Compton MC’s sophomore album is on course to sell an estimated 350-375k copies (300-325k sales only). Granted, this number could drastically increase as physical copies become more readily available at retail locations.

The struggle surrounding the project’s initial availability–the clean version hit iTunes first, only for both versions to be taken off momentarily the following morning–can be tied back to TDE founder and CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s claims that Interscope Records botched the rollout. Though some say To Pimp A Butterfly‘s early release was planned all along.

In any case, K. Dot is slated to have his first number one album and outsell good kid, m.A.A.d city, which moved 242K copies opening week.

