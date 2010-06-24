CLOSE
Timbaland And Dr. Dre Give Surprise Performance To High School Grads

Timbaland and Dr. Dre came together Wednesday to surprise a group of lucky graduates from a California High School.

Dre and Timbo made an appearance at a graduation party for Culver City High School students compliments of Hewlett Packard and Interscope Records.

The two companies are said to be working to improve sound quality through products such as Dre’s “Beats By Dre” headphones.

While Dre didn’t hit the stage and still claims to be working on Detox, the Associated Press reports that Timbaland performed several songs including “The Way I Are” and “Say Something” sans Drake who was not in town for the performance.

The promotional event was recorded for a documentary and the students were given free food, and raffled for HP products.

The computer company also agreed to donate $10,000 worth of computer equipment to the school.

Timbaland Performing At Culver City High Scool

