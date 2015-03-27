Blac Chyna & Kylie Jenner Subgramming Each Other Over Tyga? [Photos]

Say what you will about Tyga’s alleged inappropriate relationship with Kylie Jenner. It appears to have landed the estranged Young Money rapper in the middle of a Instagram love triangle between the Kardashian star youngin’ and his ex-girl, Blac Chyna.

Page Six did a bit of reading between the lines of their ladies’ recent Instagram posts and came to see pretty eyebrow-raising conclusions.

It all started on Tuesday night when the 26-year-old model posted a picture of her glitzy watch — one nearly identical, if not entirely so, to the one Tyga gave her back in 2013. While the post may have seemed innocuous to some, Jenner, 17, appeared to respond to it with a selfie of herself wearing a similarly glam timepiece hours later, with the caption, “Currently.” As should come as a surprise to no one, Blac Chyna wasn’t about to take that lying down, and responded in kind, with a sexy 4-post photoshoot on Wednesday. In the four images, the not-at-all demure model strikes a number of provocative poses in a pair of red sequined hot pants. If Blac Chyna hoped that the photos — one of which was captioned “MILF” – would silence her fellow combatant, she was wrong, as Jenner soon posted a meme voicing her possible discomfort with the situation. Jenner, of course, couldn’t let that go without a response, posting a picture of herself surrounded by photographers, seemingly professing her love for her 25-year-old boyfriend in a since-deleted post. “This love Is FOREVER!.. Alright goodnight instagram. 6:30am call time,” she wrote alongside the image. “When god wants you to grow, he makes you uncomfortable,” the post, a re-gram from French Montana, read.

Petty or nah? Check out the back-and-forth flicks in the gallery below and let us know what you think in the comment section.

