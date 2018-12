Four weeks into the #FridayNightFreestyles series, Fabolous goes jacking for beats once again. This time he rhymes over Mobb Deep’s classic track “Shook Ones Pt. II.”

The 90s have been a constant theme in Loso’s recent endeavors. The three previous freestyles in the aforementioned series featured production by Dr. Dre, Jay Z, and Mad Lion.

Press play below to hear Fabolous’ latest bars.

Photo: Instagram