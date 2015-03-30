Jay Z’s TIDAL Streaming Service Getting Support From A-List Artists, Launch Event In NYC

Jay Z‘s music streaming service, TIDAL, is already getting support from A-list artist. The destination is looking to be a one stop hub for everything you could ask for about your fav artist; music, concert tickets, merchandise, etc.

Reports Page Six:

Jay Z will launch his streaming music service, Tidal, with the backing of a host of artists, including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Jack White, country star Jason Aldean and Daft Punk. Jay is throwing a splashy New York launch event at 5 p.m. Monday at NYC’s James A. Farley Post Office building. Jay has cut deals with a host of artists — including those in the Roc Nation stable, such as Rihanna and Kanye West — to stream all of their content on the service. A music industry executive told us, “Tidal isn’t just about streaming music. Users will be able will be access audio, video, social media , B-roll, merchandise, ticketing. Users will be able to have a special connection to the artists.”

Hova reportedly purchased TIDAL for $56M, which boasts to have superior sound quality over direct rival Spotify. The #TIDALforALL hashtag (you know it’s serious of Jay Z tweeted) is also trending with artists tweeting their support.

The event will be live streamed at 5pm ET. Tune back to Hip-Hop Wired to watch it go down. More tweets from the likes of Kanye West, Beyonce and Diddy—who changed their AVI’s to Blue—on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »