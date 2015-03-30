Karrueche Tran Talks Chris Brown, Rihanna & More On Fix My Life [VIDEO]

Karrueche Tran, the ex of beleaguered R&B star Chris Brown, made an appearance on Iyanla Vanzant‘s Iyanla: Fix My Life program. The exclusive interview had a share of bombshells, including Tran sharing details on her future with Brown among other bits.

The interview opened up with Vanzant arriving at Tran’s Hollywood home and explaining why she’s being so vocal now after years of keeping largely silent. The actress and model expressed that she’s ready for her voice to be heard and aims to clear up misconceptions others may have of her.

Vanzant noted that Tran and Brown have broken up and gotten back together several times, and much of their issues have played out via social media and the tabloids. Tran also recognized her role in the failed relationship with Brown but insists that the singer loved her. But there were other points of note.

Just a few weeks ago, Tran discovered that her ex-boyfriend was the father of a baby girl via social media while the pair were still an item. Tran says she’s not angry at the mother or baby Royalty, but her emotions on the video may have betrayed her.

“My issue is with myself and with Chris,” she said. “Not the baby, not the mother, not Rihanna, nobody. It’s me and him.”

Speaking of Rihanna, Tran was apparently clueless that Brown had gone behind her back and starting seeing the Barbadian songstress until images of the pair appeared online. That didn’t deter Tran from staying with Brown, who insisted that he and Rihanna were just friends. But if there was any hope of reconciliation as in the past, Tran has shut it all down for now.

“Now? It ain’t no making up right now. No, there’s no making up right now,” Tran shared. “I’m trying to be my strongest and I understand what he’s put me through and I’m fed up with it.”

Watch the full Karrueche Tran Iyanla: Fix My Life interview in the clip below.

