Amber Rose Calls Wiz Khalifa Her #ManCrushEveryday, Wants Him Back

Amber Rose is all in her feelings and shared them the only way she seems to know how, via Instagram. Today (April 2), the thirst trap maker professed her love for Wiz Khalifa and her hopes that they one day reconcile—also, she blamed the media for her struggle.

“My #ManCrushEveryday you know what it is…. We went wrong somewhere and even if we never ever get back together ( Even tho I pray, dream and hope we do) he will forever be the love of my life. The media doesn’t make it easy but f*ck them we gotta live for reality and not society. We forever have a bond because we made a beautiful baby from our Love. Through all the ups and downs of our relationship my heart still beats for him every single day. I’m sick of putting on a front like I’m happy without him. I’m not. He makes me happy. He’s the only one who can. Regardless of how our lives Turn out in the long run he will always be the skinny tatted up stoner that has my heart.”

Conspiracy theorists are now analyzing this set of tweets that Wiz dropped earlier today.

Balls in your court, Wiz. Also, couldn’t she have just picked up the phone.

—

Photo: Instagram