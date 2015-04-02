Chief Keef Drops “Faneto (Remix)” ft. Lil Bibby, Lil Herb, & King Louie | Wired Tracks 4.2.15 [LISTEN]

Chief Keef orchestrates a posse cut of epic proportions on the “Faneto (Remix),” which features fellow Chicago rappers Lil Bibby, Lil Herb, and King Louie.

The hard-hitting track, produced by Da Internz, is the highlight of today’s Wired Tracks. It appears below alongside new cuts by Tech N9ne, Bad Lucc, Troy Ave and Young Lito, Snootie Wild, and more.

Tech N9ne ft. T.I. & Zuse – “On The Bible”

Bad Lucc ft. Problem & Skeme – “Gimmie Mine”

DJ EFN ft. Ras Kass, Black Milk, Black Collar, & Cory Gunz – “We Earned It”

Troy Ave & Young Lito – “Snow Doubt”

Snootie Wild – “Play Wit A Brick”