Gucci Mane Drops Off Trap House 5 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane continues his musical onslaught from behind bars with his Trap House 5 mixtape.

This time, the Atlanta rapper delivers a 15-track bundle, the bulk of which is produced by Zaytoven. Mike WiLL Made-It and Honorable C.N.O.T.E. also made contributions. Young Thug, Chief Keef, and PeeWee Longway have guest verses.

Trap House 5 is Guwop’s ninth release of 2015, following six albums–1017 Mafia: Incarcerated, Brick Factory Vol. 3, Mr. Clean The Middle Man, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner— and two EPs, Views From Zone 6 and Dessert.

Stream/download the project below.

