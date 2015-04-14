Drake Thanks Madonna For Tasting His Tonsils

Drake is such a gentleman. Despite visual evidence to the contrary, the OVO rapper is quite proud that Madonna got intimate with his mouth and tongue at Coachella.

“Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel [100 emoji] about that forever,” said Drizzy via Instagram.

Nevertheless, the Internets is theorizing that Madge was after Drake’s soul.

More importantly, the physical version of Drake’s latest album, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, is out April 21.

Photo: YouTube