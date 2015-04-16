Uber-Like Marijuana App Will Bring Goods To Your Door [PHOTOS]

That collective cheer you might be hearing is the roar of potheads nationwide after the announcement of a new app that will bring marijuana straight to your doorstep. Eaze, a start-up tech company billed as the “Uber For Weed” has gotten some pretty hefty investments from folks like Snoop Dogg and various venture capital firms.

So far, the folks at Eaze have raised around $10 million with the aforementioned Mr. Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital, DCM Ventures, Fresh VC, and 500 Startups putting in to make the app take off even more. This comes after an initial $1.5 millon seed funding round last fall. The folks over at High Snobiety reports that Eaze made 30,000 marijuana deliveries thus far.

More from High Snobiety:

Developed as an “Uber for weed” by connecting medical marijuana patients with nearby dispensaries, Eaze offers a menu of various cannabis products which users can browse to select their preferred strains. Claiming 10 minute to 1 hour deliveries, you can register and place an order now using the simplified Eaze web app.

As reported by Tech Crunch, the on-demand service launched last summer after seeing a growing need for the delivery of the happy trees and related products as laws across the country are being relaxed. The acceptance of marijuana on the national scale has to be attractive to investors and business operators alike. Time will tell, however, if Eaze has what it takes to explode within this new marketplace.

Time will tell, however, if Eaze has what it takes to explode within this new marketplace. This could also spell a spike in couch sales in the coming years as well. Very smart, Eaze. Very smart.

To learn more about Eaze, click here. Hit the following pages to see what the app will look like in action.

—

Photo: Eaze

1 2 3 4Next page »