See The Trailer For Every Secret Thing Starring Common [VIDEO]

Following a role in Ava DuVernay’s Selma (with an Oscar to for it), Common will make his return to the silver screen in an upcoming crime thriller titled Every Secret Thing.

Starring Diane Lane, Dakota Fanning, and Elizabeth Banks, the film is centered around a missing three-year-old child. Coincidentally, or not, teenage girls Ronnie Fuller (Fanning) and Alice Manning (Danielle Macdonald), the culprits of a similar crime seven years prior, were just released from prison.

Based on the trailer, Common plays the father of the child.

Nate Parker, Colin Donnell, and Julito McCullum also have roles. See the trailer below.

Photo: YouTube