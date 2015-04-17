Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly Officially Goes Gold

Congrats to Kendrick Lamar and the entire TDE team, as the rapper’s critically acclaimed sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly is officially gold.

Billboard reports that the album moved another 29k units over the last week, pushing it’s grand total to 513k in cumulative sales. Kendrick released the seventh album to go gold in 2015.

Currently, K. Dot’s latest single “King Kunta” has been picking up steam on the radio airways. See the official video here.

—

Photo: YouTube