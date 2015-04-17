2 Chainz Sued For $1.5 Million Over Alleged Breach Of Contract

Back in spring of 2013, 2 Chainz was prepping the release of his sophomore studio effort, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time, and was revving up his stage show with a string of appearances in his native habitat of Atlanta.

According to a lawsuit filed by Rockmo Entertainment Attorney, Jerry R. Caldwell, the superstar rapper is accused of a breach of contract where he paid him $60,000 to perform at Wild Bill’s nightclub, located at 2075 Market St. in Duluth, Georgia. As a condition for the paid performance, it is alleged that 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps), was forbidden from marketing and/or performing in Atlanta two weeks before or after the May, 11, 2013 Rockmo Entertainment event.

The lawsuit states it only took the T.R.U. University cartel hours to renege on the agreement, as they reportedly performed at The Mansion Elan for local radio station Hot 107.9 on the same night.

“Mr. Epps and his team blatantly violated a very basic obligation of my client’s agreement,” Caldwell says in a statement. “Rockmo Entertainment fulfilled all of its contractual obligations including, but not limited to, paying 2 Chainz $60,000. As a result of all of the Defendants’ bad faith and willful disregard for 2 Chainz’s contractual obligations with Rockmo Entertainment, my client has suffered extreme financial damages and irreparable harm to its professional representation. At the end of the day, everyone made money at the expense of my client.”

They are asking for $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Do you think GQ will help foot the bill?

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com