Future Continues #MonsterMonday w/ “Where I Came From” [VIDEO]

Future’s Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights mixtape are among the most talked about releases in recents months, which gives him plenty of audible ammo to keep the #MonsterMonday series alive.

This time “Where I Came From” from Beast Mode receives a visual treatment. Produced by Zaytoven (who crafted the sound for the entire project), the song features Future recalling his life before rap. But the Shootrr-directed video is very much rooted in the now, as the Atlanta rapper and company can be seen living in the lap of luxury.

Additionally, fans can catch Future on the road during his “Monster vs. Beast Mode” tour and alongside Drake on the “Jungle” tour.

Peep the clip for “Where I Came From” below.

Photo: YouTube