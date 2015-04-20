Glasses Malone & Kendrick Lamar Trade Verses On “Thuggin'” [LISTEN]

TDE’s rap ties run deep in the Los Angeles circuit. That said, the de facto superstar of the clique, Kendrick Lamar, contributes a verse to Glasses Malone’s new track “Thuggin’.”

Malone, a veteran rapper known for his street savvy rhyme style, enlists Compton’s resident good kid to bless the cut with an alternative point of view and some melody to boot. “Thuggin” will appear on the former Cash Money spitter’s upcoming GH2: Life Ain’t Nuthin project.

Stream it below.

https://soundcloud.com/hiphopunited-1/glasses-malone-ft-kendrick-lamar-thuggin

Photo: Instagram