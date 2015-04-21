CLOSE
HomeNews

15 Times The Wire Actors Appeared In Rap Videos

Leave a comment

If you peeped Snoop Dogg’s No. 1 video for this past week’s The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos of the Week, then you would have peeped the friendly assist he got from Felicia “Snoop” Pearson throughout the swaggy visual.

She’s not the first Wire alum to help a Hip-Hop star achieve greatness in the music video. Check out all these incredible cameos that we dug up over the years.

lance-reddick-03-bonnie-clyde-jay-z-beyonce

And just a FYI, we didn’t troll you with any Method Man picks.


Photos: VEVO

Felicia 'Snoop' Pearson , the wire

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close