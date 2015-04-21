A$AP Rocky Talks New LP & Why He Lives For Women At RBMA UK [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky season is here. At.Long.Last.A$AP drops on May 12, but he recently appeared at Red Bull Music Academy in the United Kingdom, where he discusses the album in great detail and more.

Speaking interviewer to Hattie Collins, the music editor of i-D Magazine, Rocky opened up about his upbringing, which wasn’t exclusively in Harlem. That includes his time in The Bronx, which he called home during his teenage years.

Mos Def also makes a cameo appearance early on, during which he speaks about what drew him to A$AP Mob’s movement and why Rocky’s next LP will be dope.

Having pulled a complete 180, Rocky is set to star in the upcoming film DOPE.

Peep the clip below.

Photo: YouTube