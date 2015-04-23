CLOSE
Friends Forever: 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Jr. Reunite [PHOTO]

Friendship, is that you? Earlier this morning, 50 Cent posted a photo of himself with his “brother” Floyd Mayweather, Jr. on Instagram.

Just last September, the G-Unit rapper and boxing champion were publicly on the outs, with the former going as low as to further fueling slander about the latter’s ability to read. Of course, there was pettiness on Mayweather’s part, as well.

Having squashed thee beef, we imagine that 50 Cent will accompany Mayweather during his big fight against Manny Pacquiao in just over a week.

Photo: Instagram

