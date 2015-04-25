Drake Booed By Washington Wizards Fans During Game 3

Drake has made a lucrative career out of sharing his views on the 6ix. But when a run at an NBA title is on the line, all of that love and admiration goes out the window.

The Washington Wizards hosted Drake’s Toronto Raptors at home on Friday night (April 24). The rapper, of course, sat court side, but was greeted with incessant boos as he and his OVO cohorts walked to their seats.

It didn’t help that the Wizards defeated the Raptors, going up 3-0 in the series after Paul Pierce delivered the ether.

See how Drake reacted in the clip below.

Photo: Instagram