A$AP Rocky Talks A.L.L.A. & A$AP Yams’ Blueprint For Success [VIDEO]

With At.Long.Last.A$AP rumored to be releasing next month, rapper A$AP Rocky spoke candidly about the album and plenty more with Elliott Wilson in the latest installment of CRWN.

The nearly one-hour long discussion switches topics rapidly, but it all ties back to Rocky’s taste. The A$AP Mob rapper discusses artists who inspire him like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, not getting credit for starting rap trends, how psychedelic drugs helped him create A.L.L.A., and his fallen partner A$AP Yams.

“[A$AP Mob] always been close, so I’m not gon’ say him passing brought us closer together,” said Rocky, “but what I will say is we appreciate each other way more ’cause we know tomorrow ain’t promised to nobody.”

Additionally, Rocky premiered a visual for “Chevy,” a track that will appear on The Beauty & Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1, his long-awaited instrumental album.

Peep part one of Rocky’s CRWN discussion below. Part two is on the next page.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »