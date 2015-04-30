Floyd Mayweather Will NOT Be Posting Suge Knight’s Bail

UPDATE (Apr. 30 @ 3:35pm) Welp, according to TMZ, a rep from the Money Team says Floyd Mayweather will not be bailing out Suge.

Apparently, Suge Knight has a guardian angel that’s 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 147 lbs. and likes to stunt on Instagram.

Knight was in court today and pled not guilty to murder while his bail remained steadfast at $10M, despite a request of a reduction to $5M

Reports the New York Daily News:

The rap mogul was in good spirits Thursday as he pleaded not guilty to murder at a follow-up arraignment, and received a July 7 trial date. Knight’s lawyer said the co-founder of Death Row Records was ready to face a jury and was optimistic that Mayweather would cover his $10 million bail once a Saturday blockbuster bout with Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas is done. “My understanding is that Suge is going to be bailed out this coming week,” lawyer Matthew Fletcher told the Daily News outside court. “We think Mr. Mayweather is going to win the championship and then come champion the day again,” he said. “They’re good friends, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t. And we believe that will happen.” Knight, 50, was taken into court in a wheelchair. He smiled and blew a kiss at his fiancée, Toi Kelly, before leaving.

Suge better hope Pacquiao doesn’t punch Mayweather silly and make him forget to deposit that cash into the bail bondsman’s account.

While we’re on the topic; hey the New York Daily News, that isn’t Suge Knight.

