Floyd Mayweather Calls Manny Pacquiao A “Coward”; Reneges On Rematch

Floyd Mayweather appears to be just as annoyed as the party who is suing Manny Pacquiao for $5 million over jeopardizing his competitive chances in the ballyhooed “Fight of the Century.”

So much to the point he’s calling off the proposed rematch just days after he stated he wouldn’t mind giving his opponent another chance.

The NYDailyNews were able to preview an interview Money Mayweather conducted with Showtime’s Jim Gray where he addressed having a change of heart for the big rematch in lieu of Pacquiao’s shoulder struggle.

“Did I text Stephen A. Smith and say I will fight him again? Yeah, but I change my mind,” Mayweather tells Gray. “At this particular time, no, because he’s a sore loser and he’s a coward… If you lost, accept the loss and say, ‘Mayweather, you were the better fighter.'”

Mayweather claims Pacquiao’s right hand was as fast as he expected it be and denied knowing about the injury in secret. Pacman recently underwent successful surgery to repair his torn right rotator cuff but faces perjury charges for failing to disclose the tear to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“I’m not going to buy into the bullsh*t and I don’t want the public to buy into the bullsh*t,” Mayweather continued. “He lost. He knows he lost. I lost a lot of respect for him after all of this.”

The undefeated champ recently threw an Instagram jab to add to his 148 punches landed stating, “19 years in the fight game and I’ve had one excuse: ‘Don’t have an excuse.’ Winners win and losers have excuses.”

In other words, so much for the Mayweather Vs Pacquiao rematch. The entire interview will air on Saturday, May 9 on Showtime.

—

Photo: Showtime/HBO