Eminem’s “Recovery” Sales: The Numbers Are In…

With the music industry depending on Eminem to pull the sales slump up, the rapper fails to disappoint as he nabs his sixth solo album to debut at No. 1.

According to Nielson SoundScan, Shady’s latest was able to move 741,000 copies in the first week, even with the album being leaked two weeks early.

These numbers place Em at the top spot as the highest-selling debut of 2010, along with the biggest sales debut since 2008.

Along with Billboard 200, the rapper also broke new grounds in digital sales, as downloads made up 255,000 of its first week. That’s the second-biggest digital week for an album in history

The Rihanna-assisted joint “Love The Way You Lie” made noise on the Digital Songs chart, deubting at No. 1 with 338,000 downloads sold. It’s the sixth time Em has topped the Digital Songs chart and the second time he’s done it this year, following “Not Afraid’s” entry atop the list back in May with 379,000, according to Billboard.com.