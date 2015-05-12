Kanye West To Close 2015 Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards have just become must see television. Kanye West will be closing out the show that goes down on Sunday, May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The award show is being hosted by Ludacris and Chrissy Teigen and will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8pm and is schedule to run three hours. Also scheduled to perform are Jussie Smollett and Bryshere “Yazz” in an Empire themed performance featuring Estelle, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend and more.

Yeezy is a five time Billboard Music Award winner and is scheduled to drop a new album, now titled SWISH instead of So Help Me God, sometime this year.

Will he perform his latest single, “All Day,” or new music from the album? We’ll have to wait and see.

This just in! Kanye West will perform at 2015 #BBMAs on Sunday, 5/17: http://t.co/ocknghSG89 — billboard (@billboard) May 12, 2015

Photo: WENN.com