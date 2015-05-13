Jay Z Settles Down Out Of Pocket Paparazzo Peacefully [VIDEO]

When it comes to out of pocket paparazzi, Beyoncé is covered by her bodyguard and her husband. Jay Z helped cool down a possibly volatile situation with a photographer and Bey’s hired muscle, instead of having to go back to being Brooklyn Hova himself.

Reports TMZ:

Jay Z took his “peace” t-shirt very literally Monday in Manhattan … shedding his bodyguard’s protection to go all Gandhi and squash some beef that was bubbling up way too close to Beyonce. Jay and Bey were walking out of a building when one of their long-time bodyguards swiped at a pap to move him back. Some back and forth barking started, and that’s when Jay sprung into Zen action. You gotta see how he calmly diffused the situation … allowing Bey to slip by unscathed.

Once again, let us quote a Jay Z lyric: “Now all, I, need is a high-priced lawyer, cause it’s foul ways nowadays everybody saw you/And they coming to court too, I thought you knew/Can’t even steal on a ni**a muhfu*kas’ll sue.”

Gotta keep those lawyer fees down.

Photo: TMZ screen cap