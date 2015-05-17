Killer Mike Aims Verbal Darts At Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly [VIDEO]

Few rappers possess the talk show spit game that Michael “Killer Mike” Render has. The burly Run The Jewels artist was a guest on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, and he spit some of that good ether in the direction of Fox News’ conservative blowhard, Bill O’Reilly.

Killer Mike was on the show with activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Demos President Heather McGhee, director John Waters, and political scientist Charles Murray. As usual, the topics of Real Time covered a wide range of areas with Mike giving his usual poignant observations. However, when Maher raised the point of critics like O’Reilly blaming Hip-Hop for all of societal issues, Killer Mike went in for the kill, no pun intended.

Raw Story reported on the discussion, as have several other outlets who seized in on Mike’s comments on O’Reilly.

More from Raw Story:

“He is always going after rap as the reason for every ill,” Maher said, before Rendell cut in. “He’s more full of sh*t than an outhouse,” he said of the Factor host. “I’m gonna go into a black club and see him with a stripper on his lap, I guarantee you that. He’s as fictional as those books he writes.” Maher pushed back, however, when Rendell tried to argue that O’Reilly is playing a character on his show. “No, you’re wrong; I know Bill — that is not an act,” Maher argued. “Bill is full of sh*t,” Rendell insisted.

Check out a video clip of the exchange courtesy of the Crooks and Liars website below.

Photo: YouTube