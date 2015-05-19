Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown Lead BET Awards 2015 Nominations

The BET Awards 2015 will take air live on June 28 in Los Angeles, Calif., and the network has announced its list of nominees. Leading the pack are Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown with six nominations apiece.

The BET Awards are celebrating its 15th anniversary and announced the full slate of nominees on its website this week. Minaj is nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award, pairing off against Azealia Banks, Iggy Azalea, Tink, Dej Loaf, and Trina. The Young Money rap queen is also up for nods in Video Of The Year, the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, and for Best Collaboration.

Brown squares off in the best Male R&B/Pop category against Usher, John Legend, The Weeknd, Trey Songz, and August Alsina. Brown is also nominated twice in the Best Collaboration category. Beyoncé and Lil Wayne are right behind and Minaj and Brown with the nominations, both scoring four a piece. English singer Sam Smith is up for a Best New Artist award along with Bobby Shmurda, Fetty Wap, Dej Loaf, Rae Sremmurd, and Tinashe.

To see a full list of the BET Awards 2015 nominees, click here.

The BET Awards 2015 airs live from Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: WENN