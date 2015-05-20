Jay Z Drops Behind The Scenes “Stream Of Consciousness” Video

Over the weekend, Jay Z held a pair of B-Sides concerts that rewarded TIDAL users with a show stocked with some of his rarely performed, yet classic cuts and a Beanie Sigel reunion. Yesterday (May 19), Hova dropped a behind the scenes video that included the now famed freestyle where he aims bars at Spotify, YouTube and his haters.

“Jimmy Iovine offered the safety net, Google came around with a crazy check/I feel like YouTube is the culp-ah-rit/Ni**as pay you a tenth of what you supposed to get,” spits the Brooklyn rapper and mogul.

Politics as usual.

—

Photo: TIDAL screen cap