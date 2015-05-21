ThanksDave: 10 Incredible Hip-Hop Performances From Late Show With David Letterman

The red curtain has finally closed on the Late Show With David Letterman and a historic 22-season run. The only contender to rival the legacy of the great Johnny Carson went out with a bang for his final sendoff last night, May 20, by achieving his highest ratings night in two decades.

Although the Foo Fighters ended things in classic fashion, the Late Show With David Letterman has given a humongous platform for Hip-Hop artists over the years to bring their music to a mainstream crowd.

Here’s some of the best, YouTube-willing, rap sets from over the years.

Photos: CBS, HRC/WENN

