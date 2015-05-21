Lil B Threatens James Harden With The Based God Curse

Could James Harden be the next victim of the Based God’s Curse (see: Kevin Durant)? The eccentric rapper took to Twitter put the Houston Rockets guard on notice that his celebration for hitting a bucket is just too close to the cooking dance.
“Go warriors @warriors and let James harden no [sic] he doing the Lil B cooking dance if he doing that flickin wrist or whipping he mark,” tweeted Lil B today (May 21).
Considering Durant’s OKC team didn’t make the playoffs and he had foot problems all year, Harden may want to tread lightly.
Or, Lil B is just trolling. Either way, you care.
Photo: AP Photo
