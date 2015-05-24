Kendrick Lamar Shoots Video For “Alright” [Photos]

One of the best songs on Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp A Butterfly is easily “Alright.” It’s this standout tune that K. Dot shot a video for in Oakland.

Reports East Bay Express:

Kendrick Lamar visited Treasure Island today. Colin Tilley, who boasts directing credits on a roll call of celebrity rappers and pop stars, presided over a shoot for Lamar’s “Alright,” a choice track from To Pimp a Butterfly. Shortly after one o’clock, a flatbed truck outfitted with scaffolding and a suspension system appeared in a lot. Lamar was then hung several feet off of the ground while the truck cruised the lot’s perimeter with the eastern portion of the Bay Bridge in the background.

Check out photos from the set below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram/ohimgabe

