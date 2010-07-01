Kanye West To Feature Nicki Minaj On New Album

It looks like Nicki Minaj will be making an appearance on Kanye West’s upcoming album Good A*s Job.

Spilling the beans, BET executive Stephen Hill told Rap-up.com,

“He’s got a track with Nicki Minaj that’s so dope that you won’t believe it when you hear it.”

With a game plan scheduled to relaunch his Good Music label, Kanye is tentatively scheduled to drop his fifth album on September 14th along with his artists Consequence, Big Sean and Kid Cudi.

Kanye’s hit single “Power” from Good A$$ Job was also released today on iTunes.