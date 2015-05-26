12 Rappers Who Put Their Freaky Celebrity Exploits On Wax

If all is fair in love and war, then the game of lust absolutely has no rules. The rap game can be a dirty business for personal business, especially considering the explicit nature the culture is known for.
Rita Ora has discovered this the hard way after A$AP Rocky let the whole know that she gurgled with his sperm, as detailed on a song on his new album.
While that image definitely isn’t pretty, get a load (no pun intended) of these other rapper celebrity exploits that were recorded for consumer consumption.
—
Photos: WENN
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED