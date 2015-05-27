Chris Brown Admits He Was Wrong For Threatening Tyson Beckford, Blames Complexion

Chris Brown can admit when he’s wrong—which happens a lot. The R&B crooner took to Twitter to eat crow for threatening model Tyson Beckford with the fade for daring to take a selfie with Karrueche Tran.

@officialchrisbrown it's all about fun in vegas. Come thru papa. 😎👍🏾 — TysonC (@TysonCBeckford) May 25, 2015

Tyson never seemed to take Breezy’s threat too seriously, @’ing Brown (to the wrong Twitter account), “it’s all about fun in vegas. Come thru papa.”

Nevertheless, Butthurt Brown reacted with more shade, but eventually deleted his threats. Then yesterday (May 26), he returned to Twitter to blame this all on being light skinned.

“I’m light skin! I’m always in my feelings!,” he tweeted.

Check out the rest of his struggle apology and how he says he was wrong for “pressing the issue” on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »