Flo Rida & Pornhub Records Launch “Next Big Recording Star” Contest

Both Flo Rida and Pornhub know a thing about women and they allowed their common interest to unify them to launch a new contest titled “Next Big Recording Star.” The premise is as simple as they come. Artists will submit their songs with the “may the best man (or woman) win” motto stamped on the table. Yet, considering the Flo Rida’s reputation as a posh club hitmaker and Pornhub being one of the top websites in the world, regardless of content, artists had better bring. In other words, struggle rappers need not apply.

Since its launch in September, Pornhub Records has collaborated with the likes of Coolio and Waka Flocka Flame to garner worldwide recognition,” Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub, says in a statement. “We’re teaming with Flo Rida to find the next big recording star, and expand our own artist roster in the process. So, whether you’re a promising rapper, emerging band, talented vocalist or anything in between, submit your best original track and show us you have what it takes to knock out Pornhub Records’ first number one hit!”

“Next Big Recording Star” is a joint venture on the parts of Nontra Records and Poe Boy Music Group, the latter being the home of Flo’s platinum success thus far.

The grand-prize winner will not only receive a recording contract but will also collaborate with the only one Flo for a potential chart-topping single.

If you have what it takes click the SFW link here to get all the submission details.