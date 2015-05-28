Chris Brown: “I Talk To God A Lot Now”

Once again, Chris Brown is in his feelings. The R&B crooner with a penchant for drama—which he has pinned on being light skinned—took to Instagram to get some thoughts off his troubled chest.

Hear him out.

“I always thought I knew the concept of love,” he wrote on the ‘Gram. “Fame and Money can get in the way of that. Most of my issues always deal with love and me being in my feelings. Not to mention me being a dog sometimes. I can’t speak for everyone but I can say that my actions contributed a lot to my karma. Being jealous and angry and controlling.”

Hey, the first step is admittance, right?

Peep Breezy’s full disclosure below.

I’m Konfuzed, I always thought I knew the concept of love. Fame and Money can get in the way of that. Most of my issues always deal with love and me being in my feelings. Not to mention me being a dog sometimes. I can’t speak for everyone but I can say that my actions contributed a lot to my karma. Being jealous and angry and controlling. There has been times where I looked in the mirror and hated the person I see. I talk to God a lot now. He’s given me so much and I feel like I waste his gifts becuz of my impulsive personality. The world is full of negativity and I feel I play a part in it becuz of the choices I’ve made or mistakes. I tend to accept the negative or the riff raff becuz I know what it’s like to be a young black “nigga” in America. I always see the good in people even when they don’t see it. I love others more than myself at times. Everything u see on the surface does not reflect what’s inside. This is my white flag. I surrender to life and all its blessings. I refuse to be petty and attention seeking. To know me is to love me. Good Bad UGLY! Sincerely, Konfuzed

—

Photo: Instagram