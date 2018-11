For those of you paying attention, Jamie Foxx recently dropped a new album titled Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses. He finally got around to dropping a video for “You Changed Me,” featuring Chris Brown.

Interestingly, the Director X-directed video stars Boo Boo Kitty aka actress Grace Gealey from Empire.

This is way better than Foxx’s national anthem struggle. Watch the visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube