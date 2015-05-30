Iggy Azalea Cancels The Great Escape Tour Without Warning

Fans who shelled out their hard-earned pennies to be a part of Iggy Azalea’s Great Escape Tour got a rude awakening yesterday when they we sent emails notifying them of its cancellation.

The much-maligned event began to go way of a media circus when it was initially threatened to be cancelled after the “Pretty Girls” rapper refused to promote it on social media. Now, for whatever reason, the funeral has been fully realized for ticketholders.

“The Iggy Azalea Great Escape Tour scheduled for this fall has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. There will be a new tour planned around Iggy’s new record to be released in 2016 and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said the email obtained by from JustJared.com.

After the email had sunk in, Iggy took to her Twitter to explain herself writing, “As u may know, the tour is cancelled. I’m so sad and sorry to let my fans down…we’ll be back out on the road when the next album is done. The cancellations don’t include Pittsburgh Pride, Ottawa Bluesfest, Québec Summer Festival, or Washington State Fair. Still coming to those!”

Coincidentally, said Pittsburgh Pride show is subject to much scrutiny as it is a gay rights festival and hundreds of petitioners are labeling her a homophobe.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com