Jidenna’s “Classic Man” Shines In LeBron James Beats By Dre Commercial [VIDEO]

Today is Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals and Dr. Dre and Apple are keeping no secrets who they’re rooting for.

The new LeBron James Beats By Dre commercial showcases the game’s top star in his off-the-court ritual. By now, Beats has a style of headphones to match every mood and setting and the ad spot for the gold Solo 2 Wireless are dapper dandies.

Also integrated into the :30 clip is Janelle Monáe’s debonair flagship artist Jidenna and his hit song “Classic Man.” Hip-Hop Wired was in the building when the Wondaland crew unveiled the video in Los Angeles and let’s just say, the “Yoga” master herself was floored.

Peep the LeBron James Beats By Dre commercial down below and grab Jidenna’s “Classic Man” on iTunes.

Photo: Beats