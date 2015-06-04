Bow Wow Offers James Harden The Creepiest Groupie Advice Ever

Bow Wow offered James Harden advice on how to deal with groupies after seeing that photo of the slumbering NBA star next to a known industry jump off, allegedly, who goes by the name Farrah Flossit. Because when you may be on the edge potential public embarrassment, who else to seek help out from other than Bow Wow?

Well actually—as is probably usually the case—the advice the man who wants you to call him Shad Mass dispensed via a Facebook post was unsolicited. It also was borderline creepy since it involved spying on sleeping women on his security cameras.

The former 106 & Park host wrote, “I been caught up too before not knowing being a rookie but next time.. Leave no evidence. Sometimes i would sleep somewhere else leave them all by themselves but id be watching them from my security cam. Fellas be smart we know the p***** is the most powerful thing but dont let it hypnotize you.”

That’s a little too much info, bruh. Also, it’s borderline stalker-ish.

To his credit, Bow Wow did say he was dropping this wisdom based off past experience, being that he is engaged to reality star Erica Mena.

Meanwhile, Harden is rolling with the it was a photoshop job claim. Could this be a manifestation of the Basegod Curse?

Photo: Instagram

