Boosie Says Those Tyga Lyrics Aren’t About Boning Kylie Jenner

Boosie Badazz is coming to the defense of Tyga and his poor choice of lyrics. The Baton Rouge rapper insists Tyga’s bars on “Pleazer” are not about banging his teen girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Reports TMZ:

Can’t a guy just rap about some rough sex without everyone trying convict him of statutory rape?

That’s the first amendment case being made by Boosie Badazz on behalf of his good friend Tyga, who’s caught a ton of flak for rapping about sex and “catching a felony”… which many thought was a reference to 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.

Boosie — who is featured on the track “Pleazer” — stands behind Tyga’s claim the song was recorded before he ever hooked up with KJ. In fact, Boosie even posted a pic with Tyga in the studio that day (try to ignore the fact Chris Brown was there too).