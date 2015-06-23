Jay Z’s TIDAL CEO Resigns

More news from TIDAL that will get its haters foaming at the mouth. Jay Z‘s streaming service has just lost its latest CEO, Peter Tonstad, who has stepped down.

Reports Gizmodo:

Tidal’s interim CEO Peter Tonstad stepped in after the company ditched former CEO Andy Chen in April, but he just left the company. Executives in Oslo and New York will run Tidal until a replacement is found. “The only thing I can confirm is that I have resigned,” Tonstad told Norwegian news site Dagens Næringsliv.

This revolving door of executives isn’t surprising, considering what a shitwave Tidal is riding. Tidal still has less than a million subscribers, peanuts compared to Spotify’s 20 million. One of its selling points is fairer pay for artists, but Tidal tried to get that point across by assembling a coterie of obscenely wealthy celebrities congratulating each other and basking in the warmth of their wealth-farts during its launch.