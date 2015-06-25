Beyoncé and The Weeknd Headline 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

The annual Budweiser Made In America Festival once again goes down Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia. This year’s line up is stacked with up and coming and superstar talent, and will be headlined by Beyoncé and The Weeknd.

Launched in 2012, this year’s festival goes down September 5 and 6. Last year’s expansion into Los Angeles was a one-shot deal, for now.

This will be Beyoncé’s second time holding down the festival her hubby curates (she performed in 2013). Some of the Hip-Hop acts on the bill include J. Cole, Meek Mill, Fabolous, Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson. Check out the full line-up below.

Pre-sale starts today (June 25) at 10am while tickets officially go on sale Monday, June 29 at 12PM ET.

—

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch