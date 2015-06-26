Diddy Reuniting Bad Boy At 2015 BET Awards [Photos]

Out on bail, fresh out of jail, California dreaming; Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the once unstoppable Bad Boy team back together for this year’s BET Awards.

The Bad Boy squad leader gave a brief preview of what’s to come this Sunday, June 28, when he reunites his hitmaking team on the center stage.

Faith Evans, Mario Winans, Joe Hooker Harve Pierre, The LOX, Ma$e and Lil Kim are all supposed to wave the Bad Boy flag once again for the show. Gauging from social media, chorographer Laurieann Gibson has been working tirelessly to present a memorable performance.

In the mid-to-late 90s, Diddy’s label was responsible for numerous platinum albums and hits such as Ready to Die, Harlem World and singles such as “All About the Benjamins” and “Been Around the World.” Their reign even continued several years after The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in 1997. According to the Rap Up, a Bad Boy world tour is currently in the works and this BET Awards performance should prove as the perfect measuring stick.

For all fans of the Bad Boy era, get a sneak peek at what’s to come this Sunday in the gallery below. Where’s Stevie J, though?

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »