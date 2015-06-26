Drake, Dr. Dre & Pharrell Among Several Stars With Radio Shows On Beats 1

Tech giant Apple has already conquered the worlds of smartphones and moving into the realm of wearable devices. The next stop for the company and its Apple Music arm is the launching of its free radio service Beats 1, which will feature some big celebrity names as hosts of their own programs.

This coming Tuesday, BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe will spearhead Beats 1, which is a free, streaming Internet radio station platform that will blast across smartphones, laptops, and other smart devices. The New York Times profiled Lowe and examined parts of his upcoming venture, while announcing some of the big names that are set to have their own stations such as Drake, Dr. Dre, Pharrell, Jaden Smith and several other stars.

More from the Times: The new gig also puts Mr. Lowe, 41, in the middle of the music industry’s latest battleground: streaming. Beats 1 is part of a revamped music strategy for Apple, which revolutionized the music world with iTunes and the iPod but lately has sat on the sidelines as upstarts like Spotify, Pandora and SoundCloud lure listeners by making it easy to play songs online. Last year, Apple paid $3 billion for one of those upstarts, Beats, and this month the company unveiled a multifaceted new service, Apple Music, which in addition to Beats 1 includes a subscription streaming service and a media platform for artists called Connect. It has signed a gaggle of celebrities to do shows on Beats 1, among them Pharrell Williams, Drake, even Elton John. Yet the mixed reaction to Apple’s plans — including a complaint by Taylor Swift over royalties that led to a remarkable turnaround by Apple — shows how volatile the streaming music market is.

Dr. Dre’s show will be, fittingly, titled “The Pharmacy,” while Lowe, Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, and Julie Adenuga will have weekday anchor duties on Beats 1.

Learn more about Beats 1 here.

—

Photo: Apple Music